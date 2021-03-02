Hewitt-Trussville to face Hoover in 7A Championship game

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Hewitt-Trussville Lady Huskies demolished Theodore 73-39 in the 7A semifinals Tuesday afternoon at UAB’s Bartow Arena to advance to the state championship game.
This is Hewitt’s second trip to the title game in three years. The Huskies lost to Hoover in 2019.
Hewitt’s Aniya Payne led the team in scoring with 25 points. Hewitt will face No. 1 Hoover Wednesday for a chance to bring home the blue map. This will be the second matchup between these two teams this season. Earlier this year, Hoover beat Hewitt on a buzzer beater.
“That’s been in the back of their minds and we’ve been thinking about that. We’ve wanted another opportunity and we want to be in that spot,” said Hewitt head coach Tonya Hunter.
Hoover and Hewitt tipoff Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Bartow Arena.
