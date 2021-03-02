First Alert for cool temperatures and rain Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday everyone! We are starting off the morning cloudy and mostly dry. First Alert AccuTrack Radar is showing most of the rain along and south of I-20. Best chance to see rain during the morning commute will be in areas like Greene, Hale, Bibb, Chilton, Pickens, Tuscaloosa, Shelby, and Coosa counties. Areas along and north of I-20 could see light rain, but the heavier rainfall will likely stay to the south during the morning commute. Make sure you grab the umbrella and rain jacket before you walk out the door this morning. You will definitely need them by this afternoon. Temperatures are mostly in the 40s with areas like Haleyville and Cullman in the upper 30s. Temperatures are not going to warm up a lot today thanks to northeasterly winds at 5-10 mph keeping us cool. Plan for high temperatures to climb into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Our best chance to see widespread showers will likely occur this afternoon and into the evening hours. I can’t rule out some pockets of heavy rain during the evening commute. We could see rainfall totals add up to a half inch to 0.75″ for areas along and south of I-20.
Rain Moves Out Tonight: We will likely hold on to a 50% chance for showers tonight. Bulk of the rain should move out of Central Alabama by 4-7 a.m. Temperatures are forecast to drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s. We’ll start Wednesday morning cloudy and cool. Models are hinting that clouds should decrease across the area as we head into Wednesday afternoon. I think we’ll see a partly cloudy sky tomorrow afternoon with temperatures warming up into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Plan for northwest winds at 5-10 mph.
Next Big Thing: Our next big thing after today’s rainy weather will be the start to warmer temperatures. Thursday morning will likely start off chilly with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. If you have any plants that may be blooming, you might want to cover them up Wednesday afternoon. We should see plenty of sunshine Thursday with high temperatures climbing into the upper 60s. A few spots south of Birmingham could see highs approaching the lower 70s. It should be a beautiful weather day to go outside and get some exercise.
First Alert For Showers Friday Night into Saturday: A weak disturbance could develop to our west Friday evening into Saturday. Models are hinting at increasing cloud cover as we head into Friday afternoon. We’ll likely end up with a mostly cloudy sky Friday with highs in the mid 60s. We’ll introduce a small chance for showers Friday night into Saturday, but not a lot of our models are supporting this possibility at this time.
Warming Up Next Week: Sunday is shaping up to be our best weather day for the upcoming weekend. We’ll start the day with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s with a mostly clear sky. We should see a mostly sunny sky Sunday with highs in the low to mid 60s. The first half of next week is trending even warmer with highs in the mid to upper 60s Monday and Tuesday. We could see temperatures climb back into the 70s by next Wednesday and Thursday.
