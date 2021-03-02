First Alert for cool temperatures and rain Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday everyone! We are starting off the morning cloudy and mostly dry. First Alert AccuTrack Radar is showing most of the rain along and south of I-20. Best chance to see rain during the morning commute will be in areas like Greene, Hale, Bibb, Chilton, Pickens, Tuscaloosa, Shelby, and Coosa counties. Areas along and north of I-20 could see light rain, but the heavier rainfall will likely stay to the south during the morning commute. Make sure you grab the umbrella and rain jacket before you walk out the door this morning. You will definitely need them by this afternoon. Temperatures are mostly in the 40s with areas like Haleyville and Cullman in the upper 30s. Temperatures are not going to warm up a lot today thanks to northeasterly winds at 5-10 mph keeping us cool. Plan for high temperatures to climb into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Our best chance to see widespread showers will likely occur this afternoon and into the evening hours. I can’t rule out some pockets of heavy rain during the evening commute. We could see rainfall totals add up to a half inch to 0.75″ for areas along and south of I-20.