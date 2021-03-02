Essay contest helps students share inspiring Black stories, earn scholarships

“Our teams at Regions are working every day to create more inclusive prosperity, and Riding Forward provides a powerful opportunity to share the stories of Black Americans whose legacies are helping pave the way for current and future generations to succeed,” said Abbas Merchant, head of Corporate Marketing for Regions Bank. “In their essays, students can recognize any Black American who serves as an inspiration. It may be a person who is known worldwide – or it may be a relative or a community member whose dedication and commitment are worthy of recognition. We look forward to reading every story, and we encourage students to apply soon.”