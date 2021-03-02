Essay contest helps students share inspiring Black stories, earn scholarships

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Regions Bank is encouraging students to share the inspiring story of a Black American individual in the tenth annual Regions Riding Forward Scholarship Essay Contest.
From now until March 31, high school seniors and college freshmen, sophomores and juniors who are residents of (or who are currently enrolled in accredited colleges located in) the 15 states that have Regions branches may submit an essay about a Black American individual who has been an inspiration in the student’s life. That essay could earn the student a $3,500 or $5,000 college scholarship.
“Our teams at Regions are working every day to create more inclusive prosperity, and Riding Forward provides a powerful opportunity to share the stories of Black Americans whose legacies are helping pave the way for current and future generations to succeed,” said Abbas Merchant, head of Corporate Marketing for Regions Bank. “In their essays, students can recognize any Black American who serves as an inspiration. It may be a person who is known worldwide – or it may be a relative or a community member whose dedication and commitment are worthy of recognition. We look forward to reading every story, and we encourage students to apply soon.”
Here’s how this year’s Regions Riding Forward Scholarship Essay Contest works:
- Essays will be judged by an independent panel, with winners announced by Regions later this summer. Winning essays will also be published on Regions.com.
- Scholarships will include a total of 15 awards of $5,000 each for high school winners and 15 awards of $3,500 each for winners who are currently enrolled as college students.
- One high school winner and one college winner will be selected from each of the 15 states served by Regions branches.
- The deadline is March 31.
Additional information, winning essays from 2020′s contest, eligibility details, official rules and an online contest application can be found at www.regions.com/ridingforward.
