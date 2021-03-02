Clinic runs out of second doses of COVID-19 vaccine

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - About 1,300 people are anxious and wondering if they will get their second dose of the Moderna COVID vaccine after most all of Main Street Urgent Care’s 17 clinics ran out last week.
A lot of people are concerned they may miss the deadline for getting the second dose of the vaccine to be effective against COVID-19.
A clinic spokeswoman said ‘don’t worry’.
Main Street Clinics in Alabama and Georgia have been providing vaccinations for weeks now. With the Moderna vaccine, you are supposed to get that second dose after about four weeks. Research has proven you could have up to six weeks for the vaccine to be effective. The clinic ran out because some folks didn’t show at the time of the second vaccination.
Spokeswoman Betsy Stewart says the clinics couldn’t let any of the vaccines go to waste, so it was given to someone else.
“If they miss their 28th day or they don’t register before we told them at 10 a.m., that dose does get turned over. We got to be able to plan. If they do miss their second dose, we do have a care coordination team who will manually allow them to register,” said Betsy Stewart, Main Street Urgent Clinic.
The good news: Main Street has been talking a lot with the Alabama Department of Public Health this and last week. Main Street has been assured a new supply will come this week.
You can go to the Main Street website and register to make up your shot.
