Business offers free demo to those impacted by deadly tornado

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - A local business is doing its part to help those impacted by a deadly tornado that swept through the northern part of Jefferson County.
Southeastern Excavation has been in business for about four years. The owners said they’ve been blessed, so they want to pass those blessings on to those who need help right now offering to demo their property at no charge.
It’s been just over a month since a deadly tornado ripped through the city of Fultondale leaving behind a path of destruction and uprooting families.
“It felt like everybody has moved out and kind of left out from Fultondale…not…you know…paying them no attention no more,” said President of Southeastern Excavation, Trevor Bain.
Which is why he and his business partner, Justin Davis, are stepping in to help those who can’t help themselves.
“Everybody needs help. We’ve got a ton of people here that are suffering. A lot of the contractors have ran out on them. Some of these people don’t have the money…and we felt it upon ourselves to get out here and help,” Davis said.
For them, helping is personal.
Bain grew up in Fultondale, while Davis grew up just up the street in Gardendale.
Bain said he remembers driving past these homes as a kid.
“It’s tough, you know, to see people like this, you know, go in their time of need and not having nobody to help. So, you know, I’m gonna help them, you know, the best I can,” Bain said.
“Personally, it’s a blessing for us, you know, God has blessed us with a way to help people. Like I said, we’ve helped with every tornado we’ve had come through here since we were young. Now, we’ve got the means to help and really offer the community something everybody needs,” Davis said.
The owners say they will continue to help in the community for as long as they’re needed.
