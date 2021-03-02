The Bitter Socialite: Pancakes with bacon and maple syrup

RECIPE: CLASSIC PANCAKES WITH BACON MAPLE SYRUP
Ingredients: serves 8-12
1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
3 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 cup brown sugar
1 1/2 cups whole milk
1 egg
3 tablespoons butter
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1 teaspoons nutmeg
1 teaspoon almond flavoring
For the syrup:
4 slices bacon, chopped
4 cups maple syrup
2 tablespoons butter
Pecan and apples for serving
Directions:
1. Melt butter. Stir together flour, baking powder, and salt in a large bowl. In a separate bowl, cream together butter, sugar, egg, and milk. Pour the milk mixture slowly in the flour; whisking constantly. Add in cinnamon, and nutmeg. Stir well.
2. Heat butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Drip a tiny bit of batter into the oil. If the batter bubbles the oil is ready. Spoon 1/4 batter into the heated oil. Cook 3-6 minutes on each side, or until golden brown.
3. Cook chopped bacon in a medium skillet until crispy. Remove from heat and drain on a paper towel. In a large pot, melt butter over medium-high heat. Pour in syrup and add in bacon. Bring to a rolling boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 5-7 minutes. Remove from heat and pour over pancakes.
