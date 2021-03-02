The Bitter Socialite: Pancakes with bacon and maple syrup

RECIPE: CLASSIC PANCAKES WITH BACON MAPLE SYRUP

Ingredients: serves 8-12

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

3 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup brown sugar

1 1/2 cups whole milk

1 egg

3 tablespoons butter

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoons nutmeg

1 teaspoon almond flavoring

For the syrup:

4 slices bacon, chopped

4 cups maple syrup

2 tablespoons butter

Pecan and apples for serving

Directions:

1. Melt butter. Stir together flour, baking powder, and salt in a large bowl. In a separate bowl, cream together butter, sugar, egg, and milk. Pour the milk mixture slowly in the flour; whisking constantly. Add in cinnamon, and nutmeg. Stir well.

2. Heat butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Drip a tiny bit of batter into the oil. If the batter bubbles the oil is ready. Spoon 1/4 batter into the heated oil. Cook 3-6 minutes on each side, or until golden brown.

3. Cook chopped bacon in a medium skillet until crispy. Remove from heat and drain on a paper towel. In a large pot, melt butter over medium-high heat. Pour in syrup and add in bacon. Bring to a rolling boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 5-7 minutes. Remove from heat and pour over pancakes.

