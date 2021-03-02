Birmingham man arrested on multiple charges of possession of child pornography

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham man was arrested on multiple charges of possession of child pornography.
Attorney General Steve Marshall said Val Page Jr., 67, was arrested Tuesday by a Special Agent of the Attorney General’s Office.
A bond of $250,000 was set with a requirement that he would have to wear an ankle monitor if released on bond.
Attorney General Marshall’s Criminal Trials Division presented evidence to a Jefferson County grand jury, resulting in Page’s indictment on February 23. The indictment charges Page with 25 counts of possession of obscene matter depicting a person under the age of 17.
