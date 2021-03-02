Alabaster CityFest 2021 cancelled due to pandemic

Social distancing guidelines and recommendations for crowds and capacity are also impediments to return, especially given the expectation of crowd size at this event. “Some events are ticketed and allow for social distancing and capacity measures, but we are determined to keep the event free and available to everyone, so that makes capacity an issue,” says Jamie Cole, Arts Council Vice President. Cole also works with media and artist relations for the event, and says, “Promotion time is limited from a media standpoint, and many artists just aren’t booking events of this type right now, limiting our potential for headlining acts.”