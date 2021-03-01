11-year-old Shelby County girl experiencing long hauler symptoms four months after COVID-19 diagnosis

She’s been diagnosed with multiple neurological and functional disorders, all believed to be from having COVID-19. Thompson said doctors have diagnosed Addison with Functional Neurological Disorder, Amplified Musculoskeletal Pain Syndrome, and Orthostatic Intolerance. Thompson said new symptoms continue to pop up, so they don’t know if that is all they are dealing with. With little data on children and the virus, Thompson said doctors don’t know if Addison will fully recover.