Woman found dead in apartment fire in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman, who has not been identified, was found dead Saturday night when firefighters responded to an apartment fire in Birmingham.
The Birmingham Fire Department responded to the woman’s apartment in the 12-hundred block of 33rd Street South on a report of a fire around 10:45 p.m.
Firefighters discovered her inside the apartment.
The Birmingham Fire Department and the Birmingham Police Department are investigating the cause and circumstances surrounding the fire.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.