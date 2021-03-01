Vaccine allocation up by nearly 70% in Alabama

“The allocation number is essentially the check in the ledger, the checkmark in the ledger that tells Alabama how much it’s entitled to receive at some point,” explained Dr. Harris. “When first doses are given and entered in the system, you know Alabama immediately gets an allocation that goes up by the number of first doses, but those numbers aren’t going to arrive here for three weeks in case of a Pfizer product, or 4 weeks in case of a Moderna product.”