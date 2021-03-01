Vaccine allocation up by nearly 70% in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) – There is about a 435,000 dose difference between the number of vaccines allocated to the state of Alabama and what has been delivered.
As of March 1, Alabama has received 1,326,345 of the 1,762,220 first and second doses of vaccines allocated.
“The allocation just says this is Alabama’s percentage that you are entitled to receive at some point,” said Dr. Scott Harris, State Health Officer, Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) allocates doses weekly and because the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two doses, allocations are split in two. The first-doses are ready to ship at the time of allocation but the second-doses are not, according to the CDC.
“The allocation number is essentially the check in the ledger, the checkmark in the ledger that tells Alabama how much it’s entitled to receive at some point,” explained Dr. Harris. “When first doses are given and entered in the system, you know Alabama immediately gets an allocation that goes up by the number of first doses, but those numbers aren’t going to arrive here for three weeks in case of a Pfizer product, or 4 weeks in case of a Moderna product.”
States order their vaccine supply based on their allocation and Dr. Harris said Alabama consistently orders what’s made available.
“I know we are ordering more than 99% of any allocated doses which is as good as any state is doing. It’s just a small difference but we absolutely intend to get every one of those as quickly as we can.”
Alabama’s vaccine allocation has increased by about 151% since the first doses were delivered the week of December 14, and by about 69% since President Joe Biden took office, according to data from the CDC.
Alabama was allocated 81,900 first and second doses of Pfizer vaccines the week of December 14.
The week of January 18, Alabama was allocated 121,650 first and second doses of both vaccines, according to CDC data. That increased to 205,380 first and second doses of both vaccines for the week of March 1.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.