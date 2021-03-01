Talladega College President to introduce U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris at UNCF gala

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Talladega College President Dr. Billy C. Hawkins will introduce U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris at the UNCF’s 77th Virtual National “A Mind is...” Gala on Thursday, March 4, 2021.
“I am honored to have been selected to introduce Vice President Harris,” said Dr. Hawkins. “In 2018, when our nation lurched from fiscal cliff to cliff, she stepped up to the table and led a senate effort to form the foundation for HBCU funding increases that are still rising today.”
Dr. Hawkins, who serves as chair of the 37 presidents of member institutions for the UNCF board of directors, will also introduce Congresswoman Alma Adams, who represents the 12th Congressional District of North Carolina.
During the National Gala, UNCF pays tribute to those who have contributed significantly to opening the doors to college for underrepresented youth.
The 2021 gala will be presented virtually because of COVID-19 restrictions.
