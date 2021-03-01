Opioid forum to be held online in Calhoun County

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A forum on opioid addiction will be held online Tuesday night in Calhoun County.
The Calhoun County Agency for Substance Abuse Prevention, or ASAP, will sponsor the forum.
Unlike the last couple of years when they were held, for instance, at the Oxford Civic Center, this time it will be held online, in accordance to CDC guidelines on dealing with COVID-19.
In fact the pandemic itself may be a factor in opioid deaths doubling in 2020 over 2019.
“We’re having speakers from physicians, to the coroner, to people in recovery and also the U.S., someone from the state attorney’s office for the northern district,” says Jason Lindell, prevention specialist with ASAP.
The forum takes place Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the Calhoun County ASAP website, asaprev.com .
