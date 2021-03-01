MainStreet runs out of 2nd COVID vaccine, working with state to get more

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’ve heard from a lot of you who got your first COVID-19 vaccine dose at a MainStreet Family care location, but now can’t get your second dose because they’ve run out of supply.
I reached out to MainStreet and here’s what we learned:
The clinics have run out of supply as of last Friday, February 26, but they’re working with the state to try and get their hands on more.
Patients who got their first dose but had to have their second appointment rescheduled should have heard from the clinics.
MainStreet says you have up to 42 days after your first dose to get your second, and they’re working hard to make sure as many patients as they can, get that second dose in time.
But they’re encouraging you to also reach out to your local health department or pharmacy to see if they can help you get a second dose.
Here’s the email address if you want to reach out to MainStreet directly: covidhelp@mainstreetfamilycare.com
