Here’s what you need to know for Tuscaloosa’s Election Day Tuesday
By Ugochi Iloka | March 1, 2021 at 10:52 AM CST - Updated March 1 at 10:52 AM

TUSCALOOSA , Ala. (WBRC) - Tuesday is Election day for Tuscaloosa’s mayor, city council and city schools board of education.

If you are voting absentee in tomorrow’s Tuscaloosa city election, your ballot must be received by 5 p.m. Monday at the city clerk’s office.

Polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday and close at 7 p.m.

Here are the following polling election locations and candidates:

District 1: (TDOT) Building Auditorium

City Council, District 1: Que Chandler, Katherine Waldon, Matthew Wilson

Board of Education, District 1: Karen Thompson-Jackson

District 2: McDonald Hughes Community Center

City Council, District 2: Raevan Howard, Boris Hurst, Paul W. Sanders, Sr. Norma Young

Board of Education, District 2: Deon Washington, Kendra Williams

District 3: Church of the Highlands

City Council, District 3: Norman Crow, Matt Hood, Bill Wright

Board of Education District 3: Mayci Hartley, Lesley Powell

District 4: Calvary Baptist Church Annex

City Council, District 4: Lee Busby

Board of Education District 4: Patrick Hamner

District 5: Alberta Baptist Church

City Council, District 5: Sam Badger, Kip Tyner

Board of Education District 5: Erica Grant

District 6: Belk Activity Center

City Council, District 6 : John Faile, Eric Gaines, Eddie Pugh

Board of Education District 6: Marvin Lucas

District 7: East McFarland Baptist Church

City Council, District 7: Cassius Lanier, Sonya McKinstry

Board of Education, District 7: Erskine Simmons

Tuscaloosa mayoral candidates: Serena Fortenberry, Martin Houston, Walt Maddox

