Here’s what you need to know for Tuscaloosa’s Election Day Tuesday

TUSCALOOSA , Ala. (WBRC) - Tuesday is Election day for Tuscaloosa’s mayor, city council and city schools board of education.
If you are voting absentee in tomorrow’s Tuscaloosa city election, your ballot must be received by 5 p.m. Monday at the city clerk’s office.
Polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday and close at 7 p.m.
Here are the following polling election locations and candidates:
District 1: (TDOT) Building Auditorium
City Council, District 1: Que Chandler, Katherine Waldon, Matthew Wilson
Board of Education, District 1: Karen Thompson-Jackson
District 2: McDonald Hughes Community Center
City Council, District 2: Raevan Howard, Boris Hurst, Paul W. Sanders, Sr. Norma Young
Board of Education, District 2: Deon Washington, Kendra Williams
District 3: Church of the Highlands
City Council, District 3: Norman Crow, Matt Hood, Bill Wright
Board of Education District 3: Mayci Hartley, Lesley Powell
District 4: Calvary Baptist Church Annex
City Council, District 4: Lee Busby
Board of Education District 4: Patrick Hamner
District 5: Alberta Baptist Church
City Council, District 5: Sam Badger, Kip Tyner
Board of Education District 5: Erica Grant
District 6: Belk Activity Center
City Council, District 6 : John Faile, Eric Gaines, Eddie Pugh
Board of Education District 6: Marvin Lucas
District 7: East McFarland Baptist Church
City Council, District 7: Cassius Lanier, Sonya McKinstry
Board of Education, District 7: Erskine Simmons
Tuscaloosa mayoral candidates: Serena Fortenberry, Martin Houston, Walt Maddox
