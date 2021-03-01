First Alert for rain and dropping temperatures Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday and first day of March! March 1st is considered the beginning of meteorological spring. Spring itself won’t officially occur for another three weeks. I hope you were able to enjoy the spring-like weather this weekend. Several locations broke record high temperatures Sunday with most of us in the 80s. First half of this week will bring us cooler temperatures compared to average. We are tracking a cold front that is currently moving through Central Alabama this morning. The main line of showers and storms moved through overnight. The severe potential is over, but scattered showers will likely continue as we go into the afternoon and evening hours. First Alert AccuTrack is showing scattered showers across the state with most of the rain moving to the east-southeast. It might be a good idea to grab the umbrella and jacket as you walk out the door this morning. One big reason you will need a jacket is that temperatures are dropping behind the cold front. Temperatures are significantly cooler in northwest Alabama compared to areas to the south. Most of us are in the 50s and 60s. The warmest part of the day occurred early this morning where most of us were in the 60s and 70s. Temperatures are forecast to drop as we head into the afternoon and evening hours. By 3-4 p.m., we could see temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. When you combine the temperatures and the breezy northerly winds at 5-15 mph, it could feel a few degrees cooler. Plan for drier conditions to develop along and south of I-20 this afternoon with showers continuing along and north of I-20 as we head into the evening hours. Higher rainfall totals will remain in our northern counties today.
Next Big Thing: The next big thing is the arrival of another wave of rain across Central Alabama tomorrow. The front moving through our area is forecast to stall across south-central Alabama tonight. Another wave of moisture is forecast to develop across Louisiana and Mississippi and move into Alabama tomorrow afternoon. We’ll start tomorrow with rain possible along I-20 with temperatures in the lower 40s. Rain chances will increase and spread to the north with an overcast sky. Rain will be likely in the afternoon hours. Temperatures are forecast to remain chilly with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Rainfall totals could add up around a half inch to one inch.
Drying Out Wednesday: We are forecasting drier conditions as we head into the middle part of this week. We’ll start Wednesday off dry and chilly with temperatures in the upper 30s. Cloud cover will likely be stubborn to move out for a good bit of Wednesday. Clouds could decrease a little and give way to some sunshine by late Wednesday afternoon. Plan for high temperatures to climb into the upper 50s.
First Alert for Sunshine Thursday: If the weekend got you spoiled with some sunshine, you’ll enjoy the forecast for Thursday. We’ll start the day with temperatures in the upper 30s and a clear sky. We should see plenty of sunshine and blue sky Thursday afternoon with highs in the mid 60s.
Weekend Forecast: Temperatures are forecast to be near average as we head into Friday and the weekend. Friday should remain dry with increasing cloud cover. High temperatures are forecast to be in the lower 60s. A little disturbance could develop and produce a small chance for showers Friday night into Saturday with temperatures in the lower 40s. We’ll hold on to a small rain chance Saturday afternoon with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Sunday looks dry and sunny with temperatures in the lower 60s.
