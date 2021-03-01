First Alert for rain and dropping temperatures Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday and first day of March! March 1st is considered the beginning of meteorological spring. Spring itself won’t officially occur for another three weeks. I hope you were able to enjoy the spring-like weather this weekend. Several locations broke record high temperatures Sunday with most of us in the 80s. First half of this week will bring us cooler temperatures compared to average. We are tracking a cold front that is currently moving through Central Alabama this morning. The main line of showers and storms moved through overnight. The severe potential is over, but scattered showers will likely continue as we go into the afternoon and evening hours. First Alert AccuTrack is showing scattered showers across the state with most of the rain moving to the east-southeast. It might be a good idea to grab the umbrella and jacket as you walk out the door this morning. One big reason you will need a jacket is that temperatures are dropping behind the cold front. Temperatures are significantly cooler in northwest Alabama compared to areas to the south. Most of us are in the 50s and 60s. The warmest part of the day occurred early this morning where most of us were in the 60s and 70s. Temperatures are forecast to drop as we head into the afternoon and evening hours. By 3-4 p.m., we could see temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. When you combine the temperatures and the breezy northerly winds at 5-15 mph, it could feel a few degrees cooler. Plan for drier conditions to develop along and south of I-20 this afternoon with showers continuing along and north of I-20 as we head into the evening hours. Higher rainfall totals will remain in our northern counties today.