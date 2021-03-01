Car wrecks lead to 3 deaths Saturday in JeffCo

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified three people killed Saturday in car accidents.
Two people were killed in a single-vehicle crash on I-59 at 12:45 p.m. The coroner’s office says 25-year-old Montez Undra Tolbert Jr. and 23-year-old Bishop Bishop died after the vehicle they there were in rolled multiple times down an embankment. Both were ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.
A single-vehicle accident Adamsville claimed a life, as well. The coroner’s office says 39-year-old Ashley Marie Chasteen was pronounced dead at the scene after an accident on Poplar Lane.
Officials say the vehicle was discovered in a ditch on the side of the road by a passing motorist. The cause of the accident is being investigated by the Adamsville Police Department.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.