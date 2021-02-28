Sunday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -A Flood Watch has been issued for parts of Northwest Alabama and West Central Alabama, including Marion, Winston and Lamar counties from 6 pm tonight through 6 am tomorrow morning. One to one and half inches of rain with some locally higher amounts are expected through tonight across areas already saturated from Thursday and Friday`s rains. This may cause some flooding in low lying areas. This Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts but residents in these areas are urged to monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.
This morning fog may reduce visibility below one mile at times during the early morning hours and some areas may experience near zero visibility. The most likely locations for the fog development will be south of a line from Heflin to Selma. Use extra caution when traveling the roadways in these conditions. The fog will diminish between 8 and 9 am . Also, minor river flooding is expected across portions of the Tombigbee River basin. Minor river flooding along the Tombigbee could last through next Tuesday.
With continued south/southwesterly wind flow moisture will continue increasing through the afternoon with clouds lingering through much of the morning. There may, however, be some cloud breaks early this afternoon with temperatures again warming to around 80-degrees in many locations. As a cold front approaches from the northwest, rain chances will slowly increase through the late morning and into the early afternoon. Most areas will see only scattered light showers ahead of the front although rain will be increasing late this afternoon with this trend continuing into the evening hours. The greatest chance for rain later today will be in Northwest Alabama, nearer the approaching cold front where there is a greater chance for rain and thunderstorms this afternoon. Any thunderstorm activity which does develop will be short lived with little-to-no-impact from the storms expected.
Temperatures will return to more nearly normal levels after the passage of the front. This is all in advance of a wet, unsettled weather pattern in the week ahead. Rain is a near certainty especially across the northern half of Central Alabama tomorrow as the front moves into the area. Rain chances will diminish Monday night as the front weakens as it moves south but more heavy rain is likely Tuesday as another area of low pressure rotates east toward the Tennessee Valley. At the same time another low will develop along the Gulf Coast bringing widespread rain especially across the Southern half of Central Alabama. Again, there could be some embedded thunderstorms in these rain areas and rain is likely through Tuesday night. These heavy rains may increase flooding potential in the week ahead as well.
There may be a brief break in the rain by Wednesday before another area of low pressure develops, rotating out of the Southern Plains Friday morning and increasing rain chances in our area by Friday afternoon with impacts expected to be similar to the Tuesday system. Rain chances look to decrease by Saturday with highs back around 60, near average for the first weekend of March. This is a system which is still nearly a week away, so stay tuned.
