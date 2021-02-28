Sunday Morning Weather

Temperatures will return to more nearly normal levels after the passage of the front. This is all in advance of a wet, unsettled weather pattern in the week ahead. Rain is a near certainty especially across the northern half of Central Alabama tomorrow as the front moves into the area. Rain chances will diminish Monday night as the front weakens as it moves south but more heavy rain is likely Tuesday as another area of low pressure rotates east toward the Tennessee Valley. At the same time another low will develop along the Gulf Coast bringing widespread rain especially across the Southern half of Central Alabama. Again, there could be some embedded thunderstorms in these rain areas and rain is likely through Tuesday night. These heavy rains may increase flooding potential in the week ahead as well.