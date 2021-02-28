2nd suspect arrested in fatal shooting of 4-year-old in Tuskegee

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuskegee police say a second suspect has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that left a 4-year-old boy dead.
Police said Emanuel Howard Jr., 18, of Tuskegee, has been charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and attempted murder.
Investigators said the shooting happened on Feb. 13 around 5 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 500 block of Pleasant Springs Drive. The victim, 4-year-old Davion Tarver, died.
Police say the little boy was hit by a stray bullet fired during a drive-by shooting. The other suspect, Joshua Washington, 18, was charged with murder.
Howard was taken into custody Friday. He is being held at the Macon County Detention Facility on a $65,000 bond.
Police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Tuskegee Police Department at 334-727-0200, the Tuskegee Police Department Secret Witness Line at 334-727-9865 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP.
