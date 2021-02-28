Man shot and killed after altercation at convenience store on Centerpoint Parkway

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man was shot and killed at a convenience store Saturday night, according to Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies were called to the A & A Convenience Store at 1100 Centerpoint Parkway to investigate reports of a person shot, at approximately 10:00 p.m. Deputies said once they arrived on the scene, they discovered a 30-year-old, black male who had sustained a single gunshot wound--he was still breathing at the time.
According to witnesses, the victim and a black male suspect were arguing inside the store. The suspect pulled a handgun and pointed it at the victim, and the two began to fight. During the fight, the suspect fired a shot at the victim.
The suspect then fled the scene in a white van.
The victim was transported to UAB Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Additional details on the suspect will be released as detectives continue to investigate. Deputies ask if you have any information on this shooting, please contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450.
