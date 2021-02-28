Man dies in car crash in St. Clair County

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a young man on Saturday night.
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Dalton Blakley, 23, was fatally injured when the 2002 Mazda B2300 he was driving, left the roadway and struck a ditch.
The crash occurred on Loop Road, eight miles south of Steele at approximately 10:20 p.m.
Reports say Blakley was partially ejected and succumbed to his injuries. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Troopers with the ALEA Highway Patrol Division will continue to investigate.
