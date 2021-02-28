Grand Slam’s Tornado Relief Baseball Tournament raises thousands for Fultondale

HAYDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Hundreds of youth baseball players came together Saturday to help the Fultondale community.
On Saturday, Grand Slam North Alabama held it’s Fultondale Tornado Relief Fundraiser tournament in Hayden and Alabaster to help raise money for Fultondale tornado victims in need. 25 youth baseball teams from across the state played in the tournament. From gift cards to monetary donations, to entry and gate fees, Grand Slam is donating 100% of profits to help those still recovering from the tornado.
“Having these kids understand that this is bigger than just playing baseball, they’re contributing to a greater cause, to help people, and it teaches them a lot more about life and that it’s not just about winning or losing,” said Tim Armstrong, District Director for Grand Slam North Alabama.
Overall, the tournament helped raise thousands of dollars.
