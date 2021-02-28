Fultondale baseball opens season at Regions Field

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Thanks to the Birmingham Barons, Fultondale baseball is opening it’s season like the pros.
He’s played at countless fields, but Dylan Gengler never imaged starting his senior season at Regions Field.
“It’s unforgettable. It’s definitely a senior season I won’t forget,” said Gengler.
On Saturday, the Fultondale shortstop and his teammates played Ramsay to open the 2021 season at the minor league ball park, something the Birmingham Barons offered after hearing that Fultondale’s baseball field was destroyed in the tornado.
“It’s crazy to think that someone would want to help us that much and do something this crazy for us and just to look at this field and see how nice it is, some of us have never played on a field this nice,” Gengler added.
“It’s a great day to escape the reality of what’s happening in the community and the damage of the tornado, we can get into these fences and not worry about anything but baseball and having fun for two hours,” said Fultondale baseball coach Michael Franklin.
This day is not only special to Fultondale, but also to Ramsay. The entire Rams baseball team raised $250 and donated it to Fultondale after the game.
“The tornado could have happened to anybody, not just to Fultondale, but a Birmingham City School or Ramsay, so we wanted to do everything that we could to let them know they’re in our prayers,” said Ramsay baseball coach Fabian Harper.
Fultondale’s home plate from their field sat right outside their dugout Saturday as a reminder, that no matter where they go, home is where the heart is.
Fultondale lost to Ramsay 7-1.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.