Saturday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Our weather story for the beginning of the weekend will be not only the unseasonably warm conditions with highs near 80 in many locations but dew points which will feel more like summer in excess of 60-degrees making for muggy conditions. The southerly winds rotating around an area of high pressure off the Atlantic coast will continue bringing the warm, moist Gulf air north with rain chances limited to Northwest Alabama.
Southwest winds will continue tomorrow and Monday. Then, with a storm system approaching from the west rain chances will begin increasing tomorrow as a warm front lifts north and eventually stalls over The Ohio River Valley region before drifting back across The Southeast as a cold front beginning late tomorrow and continuing into Monday. This will bring the increasing chances for showers and thunderstorms through the day Sunday and overnight into the day on Monday.
Rainfall totals may be heavy in some spots. Although rain remains in the forecast beyond Monday, rainfall totals will likely be likely be lighter with the heavier rain farther south along The Gulf.
Following the passage of the cold front temperatures will be a little cooler next week with lows around 45 and highs in the 60–65-degree range.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.