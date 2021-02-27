Saturday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Our weather story for the beginning of the weekend will be not only the unseasonably warm conditions with highs near 80 in many locations but dew points which will feel more like summer in excess of 60-degrees making for muggy conditions. The southerly winds rotating around an area of high pressure off the Atlantic coast will continue bringing the warm, moist Gulf air north with rain chances limited to Northwest Alabama.