Push underway to keep Legion Field testing site open

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We told you Thursday that COVID-19 testing will continue at Legion Field at least for the next couple of months. City Council president William Parker is working to extend that a lot longer. Parker says the testing is vital. He and others are taking an all-hands-on deck approach to keep it there.
The Jefferson County Department of Health is dipping into emergency funds to keep the site open because CARES Act money ran out. The health department says it will do everything it can to keep the site open because testing is still important.
Since November, of the nearly 5,000 people tested at Legion Field, about 40% are uninsured. Parker says that highlights the need for testing to continue.
“Legion Field has clearly been on the front line in our efforts to fight COVID-19 since March,” Parker said.
We know underserved communities have been hit the hardest by COVID. Parker says the city is working with the health department and other partners to find a way to keep testing available at Legion Field. Congress could pass another round of relief soon with a proposed $50-billion for continued testing.
“We have to make sure that one, we’re able to continue to test but also make sure that we support and work with the health department and other our partners. We need to pass that $1.9 trillion COVID package sooner rather than later because its going to help us as we move forward as we continue to fight and beat COVID-19,” Parker said.
There is a goal of having testing and vaccinations at Legion Field but that hasn’t happened yet. It’s something Parker and others are working on as they continue to fight the virus.
