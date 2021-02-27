2 people killed in JeffCo car crash

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people were killed when they’re vehicle overturned off the interstate in Jefferson Co. Saturday afternoon.
The crash occurred around 12:50 p.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, two vehicles were traveling along I-59 near mile marker 118 when they sideswiped, causing one vehicle to lose control, veer off the roadway and overturn. The two people inside the vehicle that overturned were thrown from the car. They both died from their injuries.
Two other occupants were transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries.
The investigation is ongoing. Please check back for updates.
