Local World War II, Vietnam veteran laid to rest in Columbus at age 101

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A World War II and Vietnam War veteran was laid to rest in Columbus Friday at the age of 101.
Loved ones along with other veterans honored Earnest Kelley with a major send off.
The Patriot Riders escorted Kelley down Macon Road.
“He taught my brother and me to be hard workers,” said Kelley’s daughter Mirna O. Maldonado. “Work for everything and I saw them working next to each other. So, he told us to work hard at life and that whatever we want we can actually go for it and we can achieve it.”
Kelley started to serve the country in the navy for World War II and eventually went to serve the army during the Korean War. He retired 20 years later.
