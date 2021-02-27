How to use the state portal to register for the COVID vaccine

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re On Your Side walking you through how to find a vaccine location near you through the state’s online portal.
The state health department has several resources to help you check your vaccine eligibility and nearby vaccine availability.
Visit the website www.alcovidvaccine.gov and several options will pop up on your screen, including scheduling an appointment and drive-thru locations. You’ll be prompted to select whether you’re getting the first or second dose.
A follow up question will ask you to select where you live and will let you know if the local health department is accepting appointments. If it is, you will have to confirm your age to meet current eligibility requirements.
The following screen includes a map and list of locations on the right side of the screen. The red means, unfortunately, there’s not an appointment available. The gray bars mean you’re getting closer.
You can either check the earliest available or select an in-person appointment. If appointments are available, a list will appear on the screen with times and how many slots are open. But read carefully - some are weeks or even months away.
To set that appointment, click on the time and a screen will pop up for you to enter your information. You must include your name, email address, and phone number. You can also hit the text option to get alerts about your upcoming appointment.
