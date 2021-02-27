Fight breaks out at Anniston vs. Vigor basketball game

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A wild scene erupted at Bartow Arena Friday evening to end the Anniston vs. Vigor high school boys basketball game.
With about 30 seconds to go, the teams got into a shoving match on the court.
Police escorted both teams off the court and officials called the game. That’s when fans in the stands started pushing and shoving one another.
The Birmingham Police Department confirms they broke up several fights and fans were escorted out of the arena.
There were no arrests or injuries.
