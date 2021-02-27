Birmingham PD: 2-year-old shot, suffers life-threatening injuries

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department detectives are conducting an investigation after a 2-year-old was shot Saturday morning.
Police say they received a call of a 2-year-old shot in the area of the 200 Block of Boxwood Circle on Saturday, February 27, just after 2:00 a.m. The child was transported to St. Vincent’s East by personal vehicle.
According to police, the child’s injuries are life-threatening.
Police say the preliminary investigation indicates an altercation occurred between adults, which escalated to shots being fired.
This is an ongoing investigation. No arrest has been made, according to Birmingham Police.
Police ask if there is anyone with additional information pertaining to the case, please contact the B.P.D. Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205- 2547777.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.