Agencies, Facebook groups helping people register for the COVID vaccine

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We continue to get concerned calls from folks about having trouble finding available COVID vaccine appointments and how to register for the COVID vaccine.
Older Americans are now eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but it doesn’t mean the process has been quick....or easy. Especially for those having trouble getting through on hotlines or those who aren’t tech savvy and have trouble registering online.
“We’ve seen registration processes heavily dependent on the internet,” said Jamie Harding, AARP Alabama, “About 29% of the state doesn’t have high speed internet.”
The Jefferson County Department of Public Health is now working with the Bruno Event Team to streamline the registration process. At least a dozen operators are helping answer the phone hotline to set your appointment.
”There is going to be no voicemail. If there is a wait time at the four minute mark, you can press a number and not lose your place in the queue and get a call back,” said Gene Hallman, CEO.
You can call the hotline at 205.858.2221.
The Area Agency on Aging is also helping connect you with resources at 1-800-243-5463.
Vaccine help communities are popping up on social media.
“This seemed like a problem social media could fix. You have clinics with doses and people scrambling to get vaccinated,” said Erin Bodden, FB Group Administrator.
Erin Bodden created the “COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics in AL” Facebook group last month and it has grown to roughly 3,000. Members share information on where to find open vaccine appointments and help members register for those appointments.
“We see a lot of people post ‘I got one’ and a lot of people are loving the comment because it feels like a win for everybody,” said Bodden.
To join the public Facebook group, visit this link: https://www.facebook.com/groups/covid19vaccinesal
The state also has a COVID vaccine hotline at 1-855-566-5333.
