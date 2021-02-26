72-year-old Hoover man arrested in child porn, sex abuse case

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - A 72-year-old Hoover man is in jail accused in a child porn and sexual abuse case.
Hoover Police said they got information in January 2021 that a man was using the internet to solicit children for sexual encounters.
The Hoover Police Special Victims Unit began an investigation and collected additional evidence related to the case. Detectives said they discovered 377 images of possible child pornography on electronic devices belonging to Michael John Carter.
Investigators also interviewed one of Carter’s teenage relatives, who disclosed they had been a victim of sexual abuse by the suspect at his Hoover residence approximately four years ago.
The facts of the case were presented to the Bessemer Division of the Jefferson County District Attorney’s office and the following warrants were obtained:
Sexual Abuse 1st degree - $500,000.00 bond
Possession of Obscene Matter - $100,000.00 bond
Carter turned himself in to the Hoover City Jail Thursday afternoon and has been transferred to the Bessemer Division of the Jefferson County Jail.
Hoover Police said: *Due to the sensitive nature of this case and the age of the victim, no additional information will be released.*
