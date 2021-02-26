Vaccination Update and Concerns

The Johnson and Johnson vaccine is a step forward because it’s just one dose while the other vaccines require two doses. That means it can get to more people quicker. The Johnson and Johnson vaccine is said to be about 72% effective against the infectious diseases. But health leaders say when it comes to protecting you against getting severely sick or hospitalized all three about the same. Doctors and health officer are speaking out over a rumor that Pfizer and Moderna are better. They urge people to take whatever vaccine is available once you are eligible. Jefferson County’s Health Officer Mark Wilson agreed.