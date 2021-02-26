University of Alabama nursing students give COVID19 vaccinations at Good Samaritan Clinic

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - “These are good doctors and good people here. So when they asked me would I like to be vaccinated, I told them of course,” said Delisa Cameron, while at Northport’s Good Samaritan Clinic to get her COVID-19 vaccine.
Cameron takes getting vaccinated for COVID19 seriously after losing five family members to the virus.
“My niece, her dad, and then the auntie, the cousin and another cousin, five of them.”
Cameron felt at ease as nursing students from the University of Alabama gave her and several others their first shot Thursday.
“This is really special because we’re getting to have a lot of one on one time with the patients. Making sure they understand the common side effects from the vaccine and getting to hear a little about their story,” third semester nursing student Lexie Kimler expressed.
The clinic often has nursing students and others studying medicine at the University helping out. On this day, they helped provide the first ever COVID19 shots to patients at Good Samaritan Clinic. The clinic planned to vaccinate 100 people for coronavirus today.
“It’s really an amazing opportunity we have to vaccinate these people against coronavirus. It’s been a big part of our lives for about the last year now. So just giving these vaccines and hoping to get back to normal as soon as possible,” Kimler continued.
The Good Samaritan Clinic already has a supply of vaccine to give patients in March for their second COVID19 shot.
