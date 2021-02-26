Save money this weekend on supplies to prepare for severe weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Starting midnight on Friday and ending midnight on Sunday, there will be no sales tax in Alabama on certain supplies to prepare for severe weather. And now is the time to plan ahead.
A month ago today, a deadly EF-3 tornado tore threw the cities of Fultondale and Center Point, damaging businesses, homes and endangering thousands of lives. And it can happen anywhere in our state. There were 73 tornadoes in Alabama in 2020, an average of 63 annually.
“It’s really really important that people take the steps now before something happens,” said Melissa Sizemore at Jefferson County EMA.
You probably already have a flashlight, batteries, bottled water and other common prep items, but gather them now.
“Make sure it’s put together, in your shelter space, in Ziploc bags or a Tupperware box and stick it in there,” said Sizemore.
Secondly, there are some things you might want to add that will be tax free tomorrow through Sunday.
“A NOAA weather radio is a great tool to have because you can put battery backup power in them.”
Weather radios can wake you up the second a watch or warning is issued, giving you time to get to your safe space.
Download the WBRC Weather App now so you’ll also get alerts when severe weather is in our area.
“If a watch is issued and your primary sheltering place is not in your home, you need to start thinking about when that trigger point is of when your family needs to go to another location for shelter,” said Sizemore.
Because when there’s a warning, you may only have a few minutes to get to safety.
Besides generators, everything on the list is below $60:
- AAA-cell batteries
- AA-cell batteries
- C-cell batteries
- D-cell batteries
- 6-volt batteries
- 9-volt batteries
- Cellular phone battery
- Cellular phone charger
- Portable self-powered or
- battery-powered radio, two-way radio, weatherband radio or NOAA weather radio
- Portable self-powered light source, including battery powered flashlights, lanterns, or emergency glow sticks
- Tarpaulin
- Plastic sheeting
- Plastic drop cloths
- Other flexible, waterproof sheeting
- Ground anchor system, such as bungee cords or rope, or tiedown kit
- Duct tape
- Plywood, window film or other materials specifically designed to protect window coverings
- Non-electric food storage
- cooler or water storage container
- Non-electric can opener
- Artificial ice
- Blue ice
- Ice packs
- Reusable ice
- Self-contained first aid kit
- Fire extinguisher
- Smoke detector
- Carbon monoxide detector
- Gas or Diesel fuel tank or container
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.