Reaching herd immunity in rural areas may be easier than you think

New studies from Columbia University, Johns Hopkins and UAB show that more people had Covid-19 than were tested. In some cases, a 10-1 ratio meaning 10 people had the virus but did not have a positive test but still have immunity to COVID. It’s something that will still need to be studied says UAB epidemiologist Dr. Suzanne Judd. Judd says it’s hopeful news especially in the rural parts of the state where access to vaccines can be a struggle.