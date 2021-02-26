Reaching herd immunity in rural areas may be easier than you think

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some health experts believe we could reach herd immunity by late spring, but what about in the rural parts of the state?
Reaching herd immunity in the more rural areas may be easier than you think.
New studies from Columbia University, Johns Hopkins and UAB show that more people had Covid-19 than were tested. In some cases, a 10-1 ratio meaning 10 people had the virus but did not have a positive test but still have immunity to COVID. It’s something that will still need to be studied says UAB epidemiologist Dr. Suzanne Judd. Judd says it’s hopeful news especially in the rural parts of the state where access to vaccines can be a struggle.
“At the moment it looks like for once there is a slight switch in terms of that asymptomatic or non-tested to tested rate. That ratio being much higher in communities that we might not normally think that they would be higher in,” Judd said.
Judd says the state health department is doing a good job getting the vaccine to rural communities. The state is using the CDC’s “Social Vulnerability Index” to help with that effort.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.