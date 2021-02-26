Northern Tuscaloosa Riverwalk project begins

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa is introducing a new part to one of the city’s more popular areas. The city has now officially broken ground on a new portion of the riverwalk. This ground breaking is all apart of the Elevate Tuscaloosa Northern Riverwalk project.
Mayor Walt Maddox said we’ve all seen from the southside of the Black Warrior River what the river walk can mean for the community.
Phase one of the Northern Riverwalk project begins east of McFarland Boulevard (near the Woolsey-Finnell Bridge) and will continue for approximately 3,000 feet (.57 miles) to the east.
The Randall family donated a more than $2 million 19-acre land donation for this phase of the project. Plans for the Northern Riverwalk include a park, trailhead, recreational path, playground, pavilion and parking area.
Completion on the project is expected this summer.
