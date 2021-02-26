Jefferson County Schools to release plan Monday for teacher vaccinations

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been a long process, but teachers in the largest district in the Birmingham area are set to receive the COVID vaccine soon.
“There’s a sense of relief. We’ll feel even better once we get those shots in arms, but we feel very secure with this partnership and we had people who wanted to get the vaccine and we’re able to provide that,” said Jefferson County Superintendent Dr. Walter Gonsoulin.
Leaders with Jefferson County Schools are working with UAB to provide vaccinations for more than 50 percent of staff. Dr. Gonsoulin says 1,700 employees were set to get vaccinated when he last checked, but it may be closer to 1,800 or 2,000 who will get vaccinated. This include teaching staff, bus drivers, maintenance workers, and cafeteria workers.
The district says it will vaccinate school staff in two groups. A vaccination plan will be released Monday, which also includes virtual learning days for students. The district currently offers in person learning at all 57 school sites and Dr. Gonsoulin says this milestone is a bright spot in a nearly yearlong fight against COVID-19.
“We talked about the vaccine and we’re excited about it, but we’re still not to the end of it,” said Dr. Gonsoulin.
School staff are expected to get the Pfizer vaccine.
