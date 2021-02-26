Good Day Boot Camp: Clare makes TikTok’s viral recipe

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re doing something a little different for the final episode of Good Day Boot Camp.
We’ve brought back Clare Huddleston to make a dish we’ve heard a ton about -- Baked Feta Pasta. It has made its rounds on TikTok and other social media platforms -- as well as conversations at WBRC -- so Clare decided to make the recipe to see if it’s worth the hype.
You can watch Clare make the dish below. For further review, watch Good Day Extra around 9:50 a.m. to see what the GDA crew thinks of Clare’s dish.
RECIPE
(Adapted from Living with Landyn)
Ingredients
- 2 cartons of cherry tomatoes
- 8oz block of feta cheese
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 6 basil leaves chopped
- 2 tbs olive oil
- kosher salt + cracked pepper
Directions
- Preheat oven to 400 deg.
- In a 9x13 baking dish - mix tomatoes with olive oil, garlic, basil, salt & pepper.
- Move tomatoes to the side & place block of feta in middle of dish
- Bake uncovered for 30-35 mins.
- Remove from oven.
- Stir together feta & roasted tomatoes.
- Serve over/mix with pasta (if desired)
- Add protein (if desired)
