Good Day Boot Camp: Clare makes TikTok’s viral recipe

By Brandon Miller | February 26, 2021 at 9:18 AM CST - Updated February 26 at 9:18 AM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re doing something a little different for the final episode of Good Day Boot Camp.

We’ve brought back Clare Huddleston to make a dish we’ve heard a ton about -- Baked Feta Pasta. It has made its rounds on TikTok and other social media platforms -- as well as conversations at WBRC -- so Clare decided to make the recipe to see if it’s worth the hype.

You can watch Clare make the dish below. For further review, watch Good Day Extra around 9:50 a.m. to see what the GDA crew thinks of Clare’s dish.

RECIPE

(Adapted from Living with Landyn)

Ingredients

  • 2 cartons of cherry tomatoes
  • 8oz block of feta cheese
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • 6 basil leaves chopped
  • 2 tbs olive oil
  • kosher salt + cracked pepper

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 deg.
  • In a 9x13 baking dish - mix tomatoes with olive oil, garlic, basil, salt & pepper.
  • Move tomatoes to the side & place block of feta in middle of dish
  • Bake uncovered for 30-35 mins.
  • Remove from oven.
  • Stir together feta & roasted tomatoes.
  • Serve over/mix with pasta (if desired)
  • Add protein (if desired)
