First Alert for possible showers this weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’ve got some rain out there, y’all!
Our temps are starting out in the 40s to 50s this morning.
While our northern counties will likely get the bulk of the rainfall today, we can’t rule out a few scattered showers farther south.
Scattered showers are in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday. At this point, we are going for a 30 percent chance of showers tomorrow afternoon and a 40 percent for Sunday afternoon. Late Sunday night into Monday morning we could see some thunderstorms.
You can monitor it all on your First Alert weather app, but of course our weather team will be here and will cut in to programming if we have severe storms.
As we look at our extended forecast, you can see a very warm weekend. High temps Saturday and Sunday could be close to 80-degrees!
While temps are expected to be cooler next week, with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s, that’s actually pretty close to normal for this time of the year.
I hope you have a happy Friday and a great weekend!
