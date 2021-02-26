Coronavirus vaccinations resume in Hale County

HALE CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Folks like Mildred Lyles lined up in the doorway of the old National Guard Armory in Greensboro Friday to get vaccinated for coronavirus in Hale County.
“I think it’s a blessing. There are some people that have applied for the vaccine and have not been able to receive it. So, me personally, I am one of the blessed ones being able to get the shot today,” Lyles said.
Some people who wanted to get the shot there could not do so according to Hale County EMA Director Russell Weeden.
“The last three weeks we have not been able to get any vaccine to start the first doses. So, we’re a little disappointed, being a rural area, that we can’t get the vaccine,” Weeden explained.
Two hundred doses of Moderna vaccine arrived at the clinic Thursday from the ADPH.
“We’re trying to get as many vaccines as we can so we can get all of our people that want to be vaccinated, vaccinated. The sooner we get them vaccinated the better this pandemic will be in Hale County,” Weeden continued.
Organizers tried to vaccinate four people every 15 minute during this by-appointment-only clinic.
Lyles has felt depressed being apart from friends and family due to coronavirus. She hopes her second dose of vaccine changes her mood. “Right now, I’m not able to go out and mingle and socialize,” Lyles added.
Weeden said they hope to get 300 more doses of coronavirus vaccine from the Alabama Department of Public Health to give more people their second shot.
Vaccination opportunities are growing in Hale County. Eligible people are now also able to get vaccinated at the CVS Pharmacy in Greensboro.
