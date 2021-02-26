Coronavirus vaccinations now available at CVS Pharmacies in nine Alabama counties

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC} - CVS pharmacy began offering coronavirus vaccinations to eligible groups at nine Alabama counties including Hale County Thursday.
“I was just thinking about it and I hadn’t went to the Health Department or the hospital,” said Idotha Jones. “But then it came right here to CVS. So I’m thinking about signing up right now,” she said while standing outside the CVS in Greensboro.
Participating CVS Pharmacy locations are in the following Alabama counties: Bullock, Chambers, Clarke, Conecuh, Hale, Lawrence, Macon, Mobile, and Wilcox. CVS is not accepting walk-ins. Vaccinations for COVID19 are by appointment only and patients must register in advance at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app, and people without online access can contact CVS customer service: (800) 746-7287.
“It’s such a bottleneck with this process. So now this is a different avenue. This eliminates the excuses for individuals saying I can’t get the shot, I can’t get an appointment,” Hale County Probate Judge Arthur Crawford explained.
He said people now have three places in the county where they can be vaccinated for COVID-19.
Leon Williams liked the idea of folks in rural Alabama are getting vaccination opportunities. “The small places can be affected as well. So we need it and that’ll keep the numbers down and we won’t be spreading it as much.”
CVS is getting 11,700 doses of vaccine a week in Alabama from the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. The company hopes to expand locations in Alabama as vaccine becomes more available.
