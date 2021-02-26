Center Point community honors late teacher who died after battle with COVID-19

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WBRC) - The Center Point community honored a beloved teacher and coach Thursday who died last week after battling COVID-19.
It was a morning filled with coping with a devastating reality.
“Like so many of you, I never thought I’d be here talking about Mr. Broxton’s passing,” said a teacher union representative.
Family, friends, students, and school staff gathered at Erwin Middle School to remember Stephen Broxton.
The devoted teacher and coach battled COVID-19 for several weeks.
“You were taken away from us way too soon,” said his former roommate and friend. “It’s time for us to continue your legacy.”
Those who knew him well say his legacy now lives on in each student he loved and served. The mayor of Center Point read a proclamation in Broxton’s honor during the memorial. It was followed by a moment of silence and balloon release.
School staff say it was the students’ idea to have the memorial service and balloon release. They wanted to have something special to honor the coach who loved them - and the coach they loved.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.