Anniston Lady Bulldogs headed back to 4A State Championship

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Anniston Lady Bulldogs are headed back to the 4A State Championship game after beating Jackson 50-34 in the 4A semifinals Friday afternoon at Bill Harris Arena in Birmingham.
Anniston trailed by two at the half, but Allasha Dudley scored 13 points in the third quarter to give her team a 36-27 lead going to the 4th quarter. Anniston scored 14 points in the 4th to beat Jackson 50-34. Dudley led the team in scoring with 20 points.
“It feels great actually, we all have a vision and it was to go back to the state championship game, and we’re not done yet, we got one more game and we’re going to finish off strong,” Dudley said.
Anniston will face Rogers in the 4A girls championship game on March 4.
