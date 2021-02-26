ADPH using “Social Vulnerability Index” to allocate vaccine in vulnerable counties

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris says the vaccine allocation formula is changing a little now that more people are eligible to get a shot in the arm.
The state is using the CDC’s Social Vulnerability Index to make sure the vaccine gets out to the most vulnerable counties mostly in the black belt of Alabama. The SVI helps states determine distribution of vaccines and identifies communities that have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.
Harris says it does not mean people are skipping the line in those counties to get a shot.
“We aren’t vaccinating people who aren’t eligible in those counties but we’re making sure they get every bit they need to cover those counties,” Harris said.
In other counties, Harris says ADPH will allocate vaccine fairly based on eligible populations. Harris tells us supply though is still an issue in most counties.
