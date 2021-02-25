54-year-old man killed in truck accident in Pinson

PINSON, Ala. (WBRC) - A 54-year-old man was killed Wednesday evening in a truck accident in Pinson.
The Jefferson County Coroner said the man, who was from Odenville, was driving on Bud Holmes Road when he drove off the road and into a ditch.
It happened at 3:55 p.m. The coroner has identified the man, but the family hasn’t been notified, so officials aren’t releasing his name.
The man was taken to St. Vincent’s East Medical Center where he died.
The circumstances surrounding the wreck are being investigated by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
