UPDATE: Legion Field COVID-19 testing site to operate at least through spring

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We know the city of Birmingham is working to try and setup a mass vaccination site at Legion Field but what about testing there? It’s still taking place, but the money for it may soon be up in the air. There’s funding at least through spring according to the Jefferson County Department of Health. After that, it’s anybody’s guess.
Right now, JCDH is dipping into its emergency funds to keep the Legion Field testing site open according to Dr. David Hicks. Before Thanksgiving, we told you that CARES Act money for the site was running out. At the beginning of the pandemic before that money was available, the health department once again dipped into its reserves to keep things like testing sites open.
Dr. Hicks tells us the department will do everything it can to keep the site open because testing is still important.
“This is a wise way to use the taxpayers’ dollars that we’ve been charged with being good stewards of to protect the most vulnerable in our community and provide access to services so that’s part of our mission,” Hicks said.
Hicks says the department has done well fiscally over the years to build up reserves for situations like this.
