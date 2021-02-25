Tuscaloosa residents donate items for victims of Texas snow storm

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Donations piled up quickly Tuesday in the parking lot of Tuscaloosa’s Grace Presbyterian Church.
Volunteers like Maggie Yancy moved just as fast to organize them. “We’re so overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from Tuscaloosa and Birmingham. We had folks that came with loads of boxes. Our trailer is packed,” Yancy said.
Tuscaloosa Action, a group that gets behind worthy causes, wanted help people doing without in Texas after the severe winter weather. After contacting shelters in Texas, the group asked folks to donate canned goods, non-perishable items, PPE, personal hygiene items and water. Yancy, who is from Texas, feels people in Tuscaloosa have a desire to help others who may be struggling in times of disaster.
“This is the first time we came together. And I think it really shows that when we put our hearts and our minds into something we can make it happen, especially when it involves caring for other people,” Yancy continued.
The driver should arrive in Austin, Texas Wednesday night. He’ll give all the donations collected in Tuscaloosa on Tuesday to Austin Mutual Aid, a non-profit in that city.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.