Tuscaloosa Co. Schools approves substitute teacher pay raise

Tuscaloosa Co. Schools approves substitute teacher pay raise
This new raise for Tuscaloosa county school substitute teachers will be implemented March 1, and it will last through the end of the 2020-21 school year. (Source: WBRC)
By Ugochi Iloka | February 25, 2021 at 6:51 AM CST - Updated February 25 at 6:51 AM

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa County School leaders stated they plan to use their CARES Act money to help in an area that’s been a major challenge since the start of the pandemic - getting substitute teachers.

This new raise for Tuscaloosa County School substitute teachers will be implemented March 1, and it will last through the end of the 2020-21 school year. Here’s a look at the current numbers and the new daily amount subs can expect soon:

Non-degreed substitute teachers are getting paid $60 a day, and soon they’ll be getting paid $80. Degreed substitute teachers are currently getting paid $65 a day, and soon they’ll be paid $90 daily.

Retired substitute teachers from any school system typically get paid $65, and their increase is pretty big, moving to a $125 daily rate. Tuscaloosa County School retired substitute teachers in good standing get paid the most, currently $110, and soon the day rate will be $150.

LPN substitute teachers get paid a little differently. Currently they get paid $17 an hour, soon it will be $19 an hour.

The school system hopes to recruit more subs with this new pay increase.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.