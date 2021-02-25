Tuscaloosa Co. Schools approves substitute teacher pay raise

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa County School leaders stated they plan to use their CARES Act money to help in an area that’s been a major challenge since the start of the pandemic - getting substitute teachers.
This new raise for Tuscaloosa County School substitute teachers will be implemented March 1, and it will last through the end of the 2020-21 school year. Here’s a look at the current numbers and the new daily amount subs can expect soon:
Non-degreed substitute teachers are getting paid $60 a day, and soon they’ll be getting paid $80. Degreed substitute teachers are currently getting paid $65 a day, and soon they’ll be paid $90 daily.
Retired substitute teachers from any school system typically get paid $65, and their increase is pretty big, moving to a $125 daily rate. Tuscaloosa County School retired substitute teachers in good standing get paid the most, currently $110, and soon the day rate will be $150.
LPN substitute teachers get paid a little differently. Currently they get paid $17 an hour, soon it will be $19 an hour.
The school system hopes to recruit more subs with this new pay increase.
