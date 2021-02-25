State working to resolve vaccine backlog, people concerned about canceled appointments

“Clinics that administered first doses will receive second doses and need to order based upon instructions they received as ImmPRINT providers. When a person receives vaccine at a provider, the second dose is allocated to that provider. All vaccine shipments are directly from McKesson to the provider. Weather delayed some shipments for vaccines, both first and second doses, but shipments are arriving to providers now. The backlog of shipments should resolve this week. If the provider has questions about second doses, the provider should follow up through ImmPRINT. The Alabama Department of Health (ADPH) prefers that persons return to the provider where they received vaccine as this is where the second dose is allocated. Vaccines can be given 42 days past the first dose and longer in extenuating circumstances. ADPH encourages persons to receive vaccine as close to the interval date as possible. Persons do not need to restart the vaccine.”